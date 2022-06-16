Morning Start: Are the Guinness World Records and Guinness beer related?

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: Guinness World Records was founded by Sir Hugh Beaver, who at the time, was the directing manager of Guinness Brewery.
On this day
In 1891, John Abbott becomes the third Prime Minister of Canada.
In 1903, Ford Motors incorporates.
In 1971, ‘Grease’ is released in theatres.
In 1980, ‘The Blues Brothers’ is released in theatres.
In 1995, Salt Lake City, Utah is awarded the 2002 Winter Olympics.
In 2010, hockey hall of famer Cam Nelly is named President of the Boston Bruins.
National holidays
Today is Fresh Veggies Day, National Fudge Day, World Sea Turtle Day, and National Career Nurse Assistants Day.
This bird just wanted to say hello to all the viewers of the Marlins-Phillies game on Tuesday night.
Oh, hello there! 🐦 pic.twitter.com/nF7kSzjBgd
— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 15, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Tupac (would’ve been 51), actor John Cho (50), actress Laurie Metcalf (67), Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu (22), and golfer Phil Mickelson (52).
Have a great Thursday everyone!
