(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: An animal epidemic is called an ‘epizootic’

Your morning start for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Heads up Salmon Arm residents: while the rest of the valley looks to be clear and sunny today, there’s a chance you’ll see thunderstorms this afternoon.

Fun Fact of the day:

For many of us, 2020 has been a crash course in epidemiology. But when a disease runs through an animal population, epizootic is the term to match the phenomenon.

One well-documented example is the 1990 outbreak of Newcastle disease virus that affected colonies of double-breasted cormorants in the Great Lakes area, which resulted in the death of 10,000 birds.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Two people connected to an Oliver fruit farm have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Interior Health. Both cases are linked to the Krazy Cherry Farm Company in Oliver, and Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Meme said one of those cases may be linked to the recent Kelowna exposure events. Read more

Video of the day:

The robots at Boston Dynamics are starting to look pretty graceful… Bravo!

READ MORE: Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Environment Canada weather

