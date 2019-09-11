55+ BC Games kick off Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. (55+ BC Games/Flickr)

Morning start: 55+ athletes descend on the Okanagan

A look at everything you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

It’s a mixed bag today, so don’t take the risk, pack an umbrella.

Fun Fact of the Day:

Based on landmass, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world, measuring just 0.2 square miles, almost 120 times smaller than the island of Manhattan. Situated on the western bank of the Tiber River, Vatican City’s two-mile border is landlocked by Italy.

Weather forecasts according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

The 55+ BC games are set to commence today in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

Video of the Day:

Summer heat is definitely coming to an end which means the countdown for snow is on. Check out this video of a pupper having too much fun.

(Don’t worry, he was ok)

