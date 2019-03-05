Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Uber Technologies Inc. users in Canada last year left behind glass eyes, gold teeth, a black whip and even a graduation certificate in the vehicles they were riding in.

The items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten in Canadian Uber cars, which also included poutine, homework, a ukuleles, wedding cards, dentures and a shower curtain pole.

Based on its data, Uber says the Canadians who lost the most items last year were using the service in Lethbridge, Alta., the Niagara and Kitchener-Waterloo regions of Ontario and Montreal.

READ MORE: Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here's what happened

Uber says users were most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Uber says Jan. 1 and Oct. 29, the Friday closest to Halloween, had the most items lost in its vehicles in a day.

The company’s data shows users were most likely to forget watches on Monday, headphones on Tuesday, laptops on Wednesday, books on Thursday, passports on Friday, phones on Saturday and cakes on Sunday.

READ MORE: E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada's plans for 2019

The Canadian Press

