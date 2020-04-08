Little lamb born in time for Easter in Kelowna

The lamb was born on a Kelowna property

Living in quarantine isn’t all bad, for one Kelowna resident isolation meant she was privy to a little surprise on her farm last week.

Joy Remple woke on March 28, to Suzy, a newborn lamb — just in time for Easter. The lamb was a surprise according to Remple

She said Suzy is darling and her mamma, Autumn, is patient as can be.

Remple took a video of Suzy jumping on her mom with Autumn paying no mind at all.

“Good morning of whatever day it is. May your day be as patient with your kids as Autumn is with hers and if not, it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere,” said Remple on Facebook.

