Kelowna residents share their cutest pup photos for Dog Appreciation Day

Some of the cutest dogs in all of Kelowna belong to Black Press Media readers

Yesterday was Dog Appreciation Day, a day to celebrate your four-legged best friends.

We asked our readers to send us pictures of their furry pals, and here they are for all of us to enjoy:

Here’s Nala, one of Capital News’ own, looking majestic at sunset.

Nala (contributed)

Meet Hugo, another Capital News pup, giving us the ‘blue steel’ look.

Hugo (contributed)

This is Finley, sent to us by our reader Doug. Lookin’ sharp in that bowtie, Finley!

Finley (contributed)

Here’s Smokey, sent in by Clarence, looking ready for the red carpet after a fresh grooming.

Smokey (contributed)

Meet Bella, sent in by our reader Sheila, with her favourite ball. Fetch!

Bella (contributed)

Mary sent us in this adorable picture of her dog Bailey.

Bailey (contributed)

Here’s Benji, sent in by MaryAnne. Looks like Benji is ready for a nap!

Benji (contributed)

