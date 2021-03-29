Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

Ever Given, the boat that wreaked havoc on one of the world’s primary shipping routes for the better part of the past week, is huge.

The massive container ship ran aground on March 23, sticking itself diagonally in the middle of the Suez Canal, entirely blocking any other vessel from travelling it. After six days, Egyptian crews “successfully refloated” the boat early Monday morning (March 29). However, it remains unclear when the waterway will reopen and when the hundreds of ships currently queued to traverse the canal will be able to do so.

The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi — Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021

But just how big is Ever Given?

Well, at 400 metres, the colossal ship is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall.

And thanks to Twitter user and map curator Garrett Dash Nelson, you can give yourself a better idea of Ever Given’s grandiose scale by plopping it down on a virtual map, to scale, in a familiar location. To help Kelowna understand the magnitude of the ship, the Capital News has situated the gargantuan boat alongside several local landmarks using Nelson’s web-app Ever Given Ever Ywhere.

I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor.https://t.co/Cmm5Z2OmNg pic.twitter.com/ZevoBSFaEg — Garrett Dash Nelson (@en_dash) March 28, 2021

Sending the ship on a 10,000-kilometre voyage from the Suez Canal to Kelowna’s William R. Bennett Bridge, you can see that the Ever Given spans about half the bridge’s length.

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

Dropping the ship in downtown Kelowna, it covers most businesses along Bernard Avenue while extending from the Sails to Ellis Street.

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

Paying a visit to Kelowna’s downtown marina, the ship would evidently have a hard time negotiating a summer moorage.

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

People think the new Costco at Leckie and Baron roads will be big. Ever Given takes up most of that lot and then some (and would probably garner even more traffic concerns).

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

And here it is parked alongside some airliners at YLW.

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere

Two blocks of residential homes? Nope, just boat. pic.twitter.com/igw9zydYjP — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 28, 2021

Visit evergiven-everywhere.glitch.me to send the Ever Given to other Kelowna and B.C. hot spots.

