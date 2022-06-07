Coral Russell, manager at Bright Jenny gives a rainbow art demonstration (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Coral Russell, manager at Bright Jenny gives a rainbow art demonstration (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Drink rainbows during Pride Month at Bright Jenny in Kelowna

For the month of June Bright Jenny is offering rainbow drinks to raise money for Etcetera

Add a little spash of colour to your morning coffee this month when you get your cup of java at a Kelowna business.

Bright Jenny is offering rainbow drinks to raise money for Etcetera, a 2SLGBTQIA+ youth group with the Bridge for Pride month this June.

The colourful latte art costs an extra 50 cents, with proceeds going towards the diversity-focused youth group.

Coral Russell, manager and barista at Bright Jenny, said that the local coffee shop hopes to cultivate a culture of acceptance and love within their community.

Bright Jenny will also be hosting Coffee with Queers Social on June 7, for Pride Month in Kelowna.

