Japan put on a show for 250,000 people at the Honda Celebration of Light in 2017. (Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer/Twitter)

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Tickets for this summer’s Celebration of Light in Vancouver have gone on sale, but for the first time in years, Canada’s home team won’t be putting on a show.

The annual fireworks display will take place in English Bay in the days leading up to the B.C. Day long weekend.

South Africa will compete on July 28, Sweden will perform on Aug. 1 and South Korea will have its turn on Aug. 4.

It’s free to watch, with the best spots at Second Beach, English Bay and Vanier Park in Kitsilano.

If you want a premier experience, tickets will go on sale for The Keg lounge, the Concord Lounge and the YVR observation deck on April 13.

Free accessible viewing areas are also located at the YVR Observation Deck.

