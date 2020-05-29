Brayden Boyd and Michelle Fonseca had plans for a big wedding with family in Mexico, when COVID made that impossible. Nanaimo’s West Coast Helicopter stepped in and offered to marry them on a Vancouver Island mountaintop.

COVID-19 cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a B.C. mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Brayden Boyd and Michelle Fonseca had plans for a big wedding with both their families in Mexico this summer. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they knew there was no way for their dream wedding to take off.

That’s when Nanaimo’s West Coast Helicopter stepped in and offered to marry them on a mountaintop.

“We were planning on eloping,” Fonseca says. But when Boyd suggested a different idea, “I was like WHAT? I could never imagine!”

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

