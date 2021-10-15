Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Kelowna drag queens Ella Lamoureux, right, and Jenna Telz prepare before a show at the Friends of Dorothy Lounge on Oct. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Good afternoon, we’re back with another weekly roundup! Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap this during this Thanksgiving week.

Meteor gives Golden woman late night shock

A Golden woman was awoken by the sound of a crash through her ceiling, and when she turned on the lights, she found a meteor as big as her fist sitting on her pillow next to where her head lays.

According to one researcher at Ontario’s Western University, the chances of a meteorite big enough to penetrate a roof and hit a bed are about one and 1000 billion per year.

Creating Queens: Kelowna’s Indigenous drag queens use their platforms to inspire

Two Indigenous drag queens have helped pave the way for nearly 30 drag performers in Kelowna.

Ella Lamoureux and Jenna Telz are the top-performing drag queens in town. Both are drag “mothers” running their own drag “houses.”

Telz described having 13 drag children and watching them do what they do as one of her biggest joys.

RCMP investigate suspicious death of 21-year-old Penticton man

The body of a 21-year-old man was found on the side of the road on Penticton Indian Band. Clayton Robert Dyer’s body was discovered on Green Mountain Road on Oct. 13. Police said that evidence at the scene suggests that his death was suspicious.

Northern Lights dazzle night sky in Penticton and across Okanagan

Some Okanagan residents were able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights on the evening of Oct. 11. The spectacle was made possible in southern parts of Western Canada by a solar flare event.

