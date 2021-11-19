Battle of the Wines closes out the competition across the Okanagan

Battle of the Wines has recently completed their annual series of ‘battles’

Photos for Battle of the Wines were take by Jeremy Spruston.

The battle has drawn to a close and while they might have rallied against each other, in the end the winner really is Okanagan wines.

For the last year, Okanagan wines were put to the test in the Battle of the Wines, each competing for the “championship belt”.

The concept was created to test for the best across the region over seven events that featured seven different food and wine pairings.

Each event had its unique judging panel, consisting of a mix of wine pros (certified wine professionals) and average joes (the average consumer) who taste and evaluate each wine and submit their scores.

While the battles were based on either a specific grape varietal or, in two unique events called “Dare to Pair,” how a wine might match with a unique food item.

Brandon Little, a wine expert from Battle of the Wines, said this year was the best yet for the competition.

“We had so much support from our venues, food vendors and the participating wineries. It was a huge success thanks to everyone involved,” he said.

The winners of 2021 were:

•Traditional Sparkling Wine and Fresh Shucked Oysters – Frind Brut

•Chardonnay and Cheese – 2016 Black Swift Oak Street Vineyard

•Dare to Pair burger edition – 2017 Poplar Grove Cabernet Franc

•Riesling and Poutine – 2019 Lang Farm Reserve

•Dare to Pair Spicy Peach Salsa – 2020 Off the Grid Organic Riesling

•Red Blends and Pizza – 2017 Monster Cabs

•Syrah and Charcuterie – 2016 Black Swift Hans Estate Vineyard

If you’re interested in reading about the battles and to learn more about the competitors visit www.battleofthewines.ca or on Instagram at @battle.of.the.wines

