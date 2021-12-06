(Big White Resort) More chairlifts open with new snow

9 cm of fresh powder at Big White Resort

Big White has 23 runs open with a snow base of 104 cm

Big White Ski Resort has received 9 cms of snow in the last 24 hours.

The resort has opened the Black Forest chairlift and six more runs.

There are now a total of four chairlifts and 23 runs open to shred.

The mountain has a snow base of 104 cm with more snow expected to fall throughout the week.

The black forest lodge is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

skiingSnow

Previous story
Morning Start: the Burj Khalifa is the tallest office building in the world

Just Posted

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Snow causes issues on Westside Road. (Mandi Poss/ Facebook)
Westside Road closed after logging truck tips over, vehicles crash

Okanagan author Darcy Nybo.
Okanagan author raises money for food bank

Vernon North Okanagan continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup Saturday, Dec. 4, shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Vernon’s main street. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon pedestrian seriously injured