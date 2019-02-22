13 Lower Mainland Return-It depots to pilot accepting clothing donations

Textiles including clothing, blankets and shoes all part of new drop-off program

Several Return-It depots in the Lower Mainland are testing the waters on recycling used clothing.

Launching in March, the pilot program will take donations of all kinds of textiles, including shoes, blankets, towels and unloved clothes.

The average adult throws out an estimated 81 lbs. of these materials in their lifetime. In Metro Vancouver alone, 40,000 tonnes of textiles end up in the landfill, which is roughly five per cent of the region’s total solid waste.

The program comes after a number of cities, including Vancouver and Surrey, removed clothing donation bins after a 34-year-old man died when he got stuck in one in West Vancouver.

READ MORE: Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

READ MORE: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

In the new program, the collected items will be distributed to reuse organizations and companies within Western Canada.

The hope is that it will be expanded to all 170 Return-It depots across B.C. once the pilot wraps up in May.

Return-It depots taking part include:

  • Coquitlam Return-It
  • Edmonds Return-It
  • Lougheed Return-It
  • Kensington Return-It
  • North Shore Return-It
  • White Rock Return-It
  • Fleetwood Return-It
  • Langley Return-It,
  • Ironwood Return-It
  • Go Green Return-It
  • Yaletown Express Return-It
  • Panorama Return-It
  • Ladner Return-It Depot

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada
Next story
UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Kelowna’s formerly homeless showing support for Journey Home project

Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness (LECoH) is part of the Journey Home Strategy

Rockets open weekend with win over Spokane

The Rockets host Kamloops in game two of the weekend Saturday night

Peachland researchers warn public to be on alert for dead bats

White Nose Syndrome, a deadly bat disease, has been found south of B.C.

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country businesses recognized by community

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards Friday

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the ‘hottest destination’ for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Letter: Money buys untrustworthy politicians

Vernon - There are several ways to redirecting the anger of distraught, disenfranchised members…

Letter: West Kelowna tax increase doesn’t make sense

The budget was prepared based on a three per cent property tax increase.

Letter: Pickles and ice cream? Delicacies popular with pregnant women

One Lake Country resident wants to know

Letter: Don’t welcome back Canadian ISIS soldiers

I was fully aware of the consequences of violating the trust placed in me.

Most Read