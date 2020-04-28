Lake Country: This winery is an unparalleled experience

Bold architecture. Wine caves. A 10,000-square-foot winery. Sixty-one acres of property. All this and more make the 50th Parallel Estate a must-see destination.

Centrally located, 50th Parallel Estate is just a 15-minute drive from the Kelowna International Airport and only an eight-minute drive to destinations such as the Predator Ridge Golf Resort and Sparkling Hill Spa.

Curtis Krouzel and Sheri-Lee Turner-Krouzel hand-planted the first 10 acres of vines in 2009, gradually increasing cultivation to 50 acres of grapes. They’ve gone from a few hundred cases of wine in 2011 to almost 14,000 cases of wine in 2016.

The winery is being built in stages, and now features the Block One restaurant and many other amenities.

“This is a sanctuary where you can immerse yourself in the place; to just get away from everything except the endless views of vineyards and Lake Okanagan,” the winery’s website says.

“The property has it all including a nearby public waterfront at popular Coral Beach, named for its pink granite shoreline generously shared from 50th Parallel’s rocky outcrops above.”

