Oyama Zipline Adventure Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Lake Country: This adventure destination will have you swinging in the trees

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park offers thrilling rides and physical challenges for the whole family

One of the Okanagan’s top adrenaline destinations is the Oyama Zipline Adventure Park, a heart-pumping treetop excursion great for the whole family.

The park has four main attractions, including a premium zipline tour with various rides towering over the Kelowna area, an aerial park full of physical and mental challenges, a monkey play park for toddlers and young children, and a space for corporate events.

Planning to visit the adventure park? It was closed at the time of posting due to the COVID-19 crisis, but check this website for information about the park’s current status.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

adrenalineBritish ColumbiaCanadaLake CountryOkanaganThings to dotravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country: Sun, sandy beaches, watersports and more

Just Posted

Birdie business: Kelowna woman hunts for golf balls nabbed off course by ravens

The ravens get the balls from Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club

RDCO hosts Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature

BC Housing secures more homeless shelter spaces in Kelowna amid COVID-19 crisis

BC Housing has announced an additional 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

Freshco Kelowna to open first week of May

The former Safeway in Dilworth Centre will re-open as Freshco, May 7

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

One Okanagan visitor’s centre contract not renewed

Temporary closure expands; no staff available as of May 1; requests for proposals cancelled

Dyer: The tyranny of the English garden

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

HERGOTT: Accountability of being a pet owner

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Most Read