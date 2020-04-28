Lake Country: This adventure destination will have you swinging in the trees

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park offers thrilling rides and physical challenges for the whole family

One of the Okanagan’s top adrenaline destinations is the Oyama Zipline Adventure Park, a heart-pumping treetop excursion great for the whole family.

The park has four main attractions, including a premium zipline tour with various rides towering over the Kelowna area, an aerial park full of physical and mental challenges, a monkey play park for toddlers and young children, and a space for corporate events.

Planning to visit the adventure park? It was closed at the time of posting due to the COVID-19 crisis, but check this website for information about the park’s current status.

adrenalineBritish ColumbiaCanadaLake CountryOkanaganThings to dotravel