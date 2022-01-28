Zandee-Hart makes B.C. hockey history with Canada’s women’s Olympic team

Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)

A Saanichton native will make history next week when she becomes the first B.C.-born player to play for Canada’s women’s hockey team at a Winter Olympics.

Micah Zandee-Hart has taken her talents from the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association all the way to the grandest stage in women’s hockey as she’s about to make her Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games on Feb. 3.

Zandee-Hart was one of the final cuts for the 2018 Olympic team. The Canadian women went on to lose in a shootout to the U.S. during the gold medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea that year.

The 25-year-old blueliner was the first player from Vancouver Island to crack the women’s national team. She had two assists at her first IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2019, where Canada took the bronze medal. After the 2020 World Championship was cancelled due to the pandemic, Zandee-Hart missed her shot at the 2021 Worlds as a shoulder injury, which required surgery, kept her out of the lineup.

In 28 international contests, Zandee-Hart has four points and 12 penalty minutes with the Canadian team. During her four years with Cornell University, she posted 87 points in 125 games and is the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 225. Zandee-Hart was a co-captain of the Big Red in her last three seasons and was just the second sophomore to ever wear the C.

The Islander also donned the Maple Leaf with the national U18 team, winning gold at the 2014 World Championship and silver at the 2015 tournament, where she captained the Canadians.

Zandee-Hart was also the flag bearer for Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

The Canadian women’s team open the Winter Games against Switzerland on Feb. 3. They’ll also face Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States in the preliminary round at the Games.

