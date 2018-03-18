Paralympian skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates her bronze medal finish in the 1.5km cross-country race with her mother Karin Huster at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Wilkie adds silver to medal collection

Para-Nordic skier picks up her third medal of the PyeongChang games in relay

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie helped to add to the Canadian Paralympic team’s record-breaking medal count as part of the 4×2.5 kilometre mixed relay team that struck silver at the PyeongChang Paralympic games.

Wilkie’s teammates were Mark Arendz who went on to carry the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony, Emily Young of Kelowna and Chris Klebl.

The Canadian team finished 50 seconds behind the gold-medal winning Ukrainians and 53 seconds ahead of the German team who won bronze.

Related: Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

Related:Natalie Wilkie takes off for the Paralympics

Canada closed the games with a total of 28 medals, the most for a Canadian contingent in Paralympic history. Only the American athletes will be bringing home more hardware from PyeongChang with 36 medals.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rockets battle Ams in opening round of WHL playoffs
Next story
Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

Just Posted

Need to catch up on news? You’re covered

Every Saturday the Capital News will highlight stories from the week

Big White board school among best

Director of snow sports, Josh Foster, is one of the top instructors in Canada

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

Accident reported at Hwy 97C exit

Police was searching a nearby field but left after 30 minutes

Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Survey finds 73% of seniors have a will, only 13% have long-term care plan

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

Wilkie adds silver to medal collection

Para-Nordic skier picks up her third medal of the PyeongChang games in relay

Letter: Lake Country, do you hear the barking?

Letter-writer from across the lake says regional district dog bylaw falls short

B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Targeting empty homes seems confused and ineffective

Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Ammonia is inherently dangerous and should be not used in skating and curling rinks, says one expert

Most Read