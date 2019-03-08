West Kelowna’s longest running martial arts school still going strong

R.J. Smith (middle right) and members of Kel-West Society of Martial Arts. (FaceBook photo)

R.J. Smith founded the Kel-West Society of Martial Arts in 1995 to bring his passion of taekwondo and hapkido to his home, but more importantly as a way to introduce holistic styles of martial arts to help not only with self-defence but also mental well-being.

“Martial arts isn’t about beating people up,” said Smith.

“It helps with cardio, it feels good, it’s a stress relief, helps with meditation, and you can start to feel the energy in the whole community.

“An important principle of martial arts is peace of mind.”

Smith is proud to have the longest standing martial arts school in the Okanagan Valley, but acknowledges that it hasn’t always been easy.

Whether it was lack of interest from the community, people signing up for the newest fad like MMA, or the politics of the martial arts world, Kel-West has stood the test of time celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I think it’s quite an accomplishment, schools of this nature tend to come and go,” said Smith.

“I don’t know why we’ve lasted this long, but we’re a safe school, and accept any level. But it takes effort to keep the school going, and I think that’s why programs like (ours) continue to stay.”

Smith, a third-degree black belt and national instructor who has 41 years of experience in taekwondo and hapkido (a Korean style of self-defence martial arts), started the groundbreaking martial arts school at the former Westbank YMCA in 1995 as a not-for-profit organization.

Since then, Smith has tried to not only provide self-defence teachings, but also to give an outlet for people who looking for fun activities and for people struggling with injuries.

Now 60 years old, Smith has recovered from his own personal injuries including a near-death car accident in 2012 that prohibited Smith from teaching for over a year.

Smith used martial arts to find a way back to the happiness of teaching.

“It’s important to me, as a health tonic, and it (helps me) cope with health conditions. But people go into martial arts wanting trophies or improve ranks,” said Smith.

“But it comes down to, ‘Do you enjoy your work out? Does it make you happy?’ Martial arts are about happiness.”

Kel-West martial arts students have collected more than 300 medals, and Smith has coached three times at the Canadian national taekwondo championships.

“My accomplishments in my arts are with my students,” said Smith.

For more information on the Kel-West Society of Martial Arts can contact 250-768-1111 or instructor@kel-west.org.

