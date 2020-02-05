West Kelowna Warriors superfan Brendan Ritchie’s hospital, Stollery Children’s Foundation, will be the beneficiary of the Warriors’ upcoming 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades charity ringette game. (Photo: Rogers Hometown Hockey/Facebook)

West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades comes Feb. 16

The West Kelowna Warriors are ditching the curves of their sticks for the upcoming Annual Battle of the Blades ringette game.

In the third annual charity match, the Warriors will take on a team of all-stars from the Kelowna Ringette Association and get a chance to show if their hockey skills can translate to the game of ringette.

The Battle of the Blades proceeds are set to be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation which has helped one of the Warriors biggest superfans, Brendan Ritchie.

READ MORE: West Kelowna family to be featured in Show of Hearts Telethon

Ritchie visits Stollery’s multiple times throughout the year in Alberta for check-ups and treatment for his Pulmonary Hypertension which makes it hard for the young hockey fan to exercise at high levels.

Embraced by the West Kelowna team, Ritchie has been a Warriors superfan for years and was recognized by Rogers Hometown Hockey in the West Kelowna episode in January 2019.

The Battle of the Blades charity ringette match comes Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. with a $5 admission all donated to Stollery’s to help Ritchie and other pediatric care.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna golf course ready for return of GolfBC Championships

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades comes Feb. 16

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Oyama

Fire crews are responding

Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

We’re #9: Kelowna tops Amazon Canada’s romance list

Rankings based on cities with highest rate of romance-based purchases

Kelowna students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

Up to 30 cm snow expected on the Coquihalla over next two days

Drive BC has not reported any collisions on the highway

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Most Read