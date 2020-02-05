West Kelowna Warriors’ charity ringette game to benefit young superfan

The 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades comes Feb. 16

West Kelowna Warriors superfan Brendan Ritchie’s hospital, Stollery Children’s Foundation, will be the beneficiary of the Warriors’ upcoming 3rd Annual Battle of the Blades charity ringette game. (Photo: Rogers Hometown Hockey/Facebook)

The West Kelowna Warriors are ditching the curves of their sticks for the upcoming Annual Battle of the Blades ringette game.

In the third annual charity match, the Warriors will take on a team of all-stars from the Kelowna Ringette Association and get a chance to show if their hockey skills can translate to the game of ringette.

The Battle of the Blades proceeds are set to be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation which has helped one of the Warriors biggest superfans, Brendan Ritchie.

Ritchie visits Stollery’s multiple times throughout the year in Alberta for check-ups and treatment for his Pulmonary Hypertension which makes it hard for the young hockey fan to exercise at high levels.

Embraced by the West Kelowna team, Ritchie has been a Warriors superfan for years and was recognized by Rogers Hometown Hockey in the West Kelowna episode in January 2019.

The Battle of the Blades charity ringette match comes Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. with a $5 admission all donated to Stollery’s to help Ritchie and other pediatric care.

