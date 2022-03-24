West Kelowna skiers find success at Canadian Cross-Country Championships

More events are taking place over the next few days

Team Telemark from the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna enjoyed some great results at the Canadian Cross-Country National Championships at Whistler Park last weekend.

Garrett Seiver and Alessia Galvano achieved the best results for Team Telemark. Seiver finished first in the U18 boys 10-kilometre interval start classic, while Galvano finished second in the U16 girls 3.3-kilometre interval free start technique.

Seiver also came eighth in the U18 10-kilometre free technique event.

Kiara Pighin finished eighth, six spots behind Galvano in the interval free start.

In the U16 boys free technique event, Finn Redman and Evan Edwards finished fourth and fifth respectively. They also both finished in the top ten in the U16 interval start classic.

Breagh Bridge finished ninth in the U18 five-kilometre free technique event.

Team Telemark will be participating in more events this upcoming weekend.

READ MORE: Telemark hosted the 2022 Trek B.C. Track Attack Championships over the weekend

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria in fifth-straight loss

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelownaskiing