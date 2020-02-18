West Kelowna’s Ryan Novecosky and the Warriors defencemen struggled to shut down the high-flying Trail Smoke Eaters in Monday’s 5-2 loss. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors fall in Family Day sweep to Smoke Eaters

West Kelowna lost 5-2 to Trail on Monday, will play final two games of season this weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors were swept in the season series against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Monday.

In front of a packed crowd on Family Day, the Warriors took an early 1-0 lead but the high-flying Smoke Eaters, who sit second in the Interior division, came sizzling back in a 5-2 victory.

Trail star Kent Johnson was once again too much to handle for West Kelowna as the BCHL’s point-leader added three assists to surpass 100 points in the regular season.

READ MORE: Soccer legend Bob Lenarduzzi to speak about dementia in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

The Warriors were down 3-1 at the start of the third period and a West Kelowna power-play goal from Brendan Pigeon to get the hometown team within one.

Johnson and the Smoke Eaters then stifled any comeback, as Trail notched two more goals in the third period as the Smoke Eaters bombarded Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick with 41 shots.

West Kelowna will conclude the regular season with a double-header against the Vernon Vipers this weekend and their last home game before playoffs on Feb. 22.

The Warriors have clinched the final BCHL playoff spot and are scheduled to take on the Penticton Vees in the first round.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

West Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Just Posted

Warriors fall in Family Day sweep to Smoke Eaters

West Kelowna lost 5-2 to Trail on Monday, will play final two games of season this weekend

Teen snowmobiler missing near Kelowna

Police were informed that the teen had gone missing just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

Captain Nolan Foote made a brief return as Kelowna drops Family Day matinee 6-5

Lake Country singer advances to Top 25 in Okanagan’s Got Talent

Payton Bischoff will be performing on Feb. 23 in Vernon

Soccer legend Bob Lenarduzzi to speak about dementia in Kelowna

Lenarduzzi will speak at the inaugural Breakfast to Remember on Mar. 10

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Morning Start: Canadian Rocky Mountain healing waters

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

Most Read