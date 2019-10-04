West Kelowna’s Kris Pietroniro battle Prince Georges’ Corey Cunningham at a BCHL showcase tournament in Penticton. (Photo: Garett James Photography)

Warriors drop early weekend game at BCHL showcase

West Kelowna was beaten 3-2 by last year’s league champs, Prince George Spruce Kings

It was close, but not close enough for the Warriors as they dropped an early weekend game Friday morning.

West Kelowna was up against last year’s Fred Page Cup champions Prince George Cougars as the two teams battled in an early match in Penticton at a BCHL showcase tournament.

In the 3-2 loss to the Cougars, the Warriors held their own throughout the first two periods, but Prince George got the go-ahead goal to seal the win in the early minutes of the third period.

It’s West Kelowna’s eighth straight loss of the season.

READ MORE: Biggest game of the season awaits Okanagan Sun this weekend

READ MORE: High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the move

Lucas Cullen, Brandon Dent added the two goals for the Warriors while Declan Douthart and Lucas Cullen added assists and high energy in the game.

The young and struggling Warriors will look for some magic Saturday as the BCHL showcase tournament continues.

West Kelowna faces-off against the Vernon Vipers in Penticton at 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors unveil 25th anniversary plans with Two Five logo and ‘95 Rewind’ nights
Next story
Canadian Bianca Andreescu’s win streak comes to an end with loss to Osaka

Just Posted

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in West Kelowna

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Warriors drop early weekend game at BCHL showcase

West Kelowna was beaten 3-2 by last year’s league champs, Prince George Spruce Kings

Film celebrating ski and snowboard culture coming to West Kelowna

The film will hit the screen at Xtreme West Kelowna on Oct. 23

‘Ghostboat’ washes up on Lake Country shore

The boat was found Thursday abandoned on the shore of Kalamalka Lake

Kelowna’s 25th Run for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser kicks off this weekend

The five kilometre run or one km walk starts at 9 a.m. at City Park on Sunday

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

COLUMN: Pull it, sort it, save it: Time to put the garden to bed

The garden is almost ready to be tucked in after a busy growing season

NDP, Greens irked after speaker focuses on Liberal, Conservative climate platforms in Penticton

Dr. Rose Murphy says Trudeau Liberals are Canada’s first ‘climate sincere’ federal government

Old gas pump on display at Summerland Museum

Pump had been used at packing house, but full historical details are not known

Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Where to find the best authentic tacos in Kelowna

Can National Taco Day be every day?

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Most Read