West Kelowna’s Andrew Viggars deflects the puck with his face to get the overtime winning goal against the Chilliwack Chiefs Tuesday night. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors complete comback for 6th win of the season

West Kelowna gets first overtime win of the season with 4-3 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs

The West Kelowna Warriors snap a six-game losing streak and pick up their sixth win of the year Tuesday night.

Picking up their first overtime win of the season, the Warriors battled to a 4-3 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs, who have more than double the Warriors’ season points total and triple the wins.

It was a high scoring first period with the Chiefs scoring three goals in the opening frame and the Warriors netting two.

Max Bulawka and Tyler Cristall grabbed the goals for the Warriors but West Kelowna found themselves down 3-2 at the end of the first period.

Action picked back up in the third period when the Warriors’ received a seven-minute power-play due to an array of penalties to a Chiefs player.

The Warriors’ used the man-advantage to tie the game 3-3 with a second goal from Max Bulawka.

In overtime, West Kelowna’s possession led to a point shot on net where defenceman Andrew Viggars was crashing. Instead of using his stick, he takes the puck off the brim of his nose and the puck deflects into the net, giving the Warriors the victory.

West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick made 26 saves.

The Warriors will look to start a new streak with a Friday night match against the Merritt Centennials.

