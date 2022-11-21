Vote your West Kelowna Warriors into All-Star Game

Two West Kelowna Warriors teammates will be looking for the public’s support to send them to the 2023 BCHL All-Star Game.

With ten roster spots still available split between the Interior Conference and the Coastal Conference, defenceman Isaiah Norlin and forward Michael Salandra are on the ballot for fans to vote into the game.

6’4” d-man Norlin is enjoying a breakout sophomore season with the Warriors, posting 16 points so far in 19 games. The American Salandra is having a similar year, putting up 16 points in 18 games.

The pair will be looking to join fellow teammate Jaiden Moriello on the roster, who was one of 18 all-stars announced last week voted in by the BCHL’s Competition Committee.

Votes can be cast until Nov. 25 at 4p.m. at bchl.ca/fanvote. Results will be unveiled on Nov. 29.

This season’s All-Star Game will be played outdoors in Penticton on Jan. 21.

