VIDEO: Vernon girls basketball camp a slam dunk

It was Sunday, but the gym at Vernon Christian School had a familiar sound of bouncing balls.

Close to 40 girls, aged 10-13, were there for two days of basketball training, hosted by Canadian National Women’s team member Cassandra Brown.

“I decided to do it just for all girls because for boys sports they usually have so many (more) opportunities,” she told the Vernon Morning Star. “It is nice to do something that is centred for just the girls.”

While typically in Europe right now for basketball season, Brown decided to spend the winter back home in Vernon.

“I did a camp around a month ago, and then I put this one together before I leave to go back to Australia in a couple of weeks.”

Brown holds an extensive resumé, as she was NCAA State Farm 3 Point Champion at the University of Portland, a member of the Senior Women’s Canadian National Team and most recently named MVP of her Australian NBL 1 team, Mount Gambier Pioneers.

“I have been doing a lot of private one-on-ones with local girls but I thought what better way to give back and help these girls get better than to run a couple of camps.

“There has been so much positive feedback,” Brown said. “It is just as rewarding for me as it is for the girls.”

When her season wraps up in Australia in August, Brown mentioned that she hopes to have another, bigger camp set to go.

