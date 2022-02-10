Vernon’s Kevin Hill drops out of snowboard cross at Beijing Olympics

Vernon’s Kevin Hill finished 27th in the men’s snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Instagram/Kevin Hill)

Kevin Hill wasn’t able to reach the podium in his third Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Vernon snowboarder finished 27th in the snowboard cross, failing to make it out of the 1/8 final. It was likely the 35-year-old’s last shot at an Olympic medal.

Hill finished 26th in the qualifying round with a best time of 1:19.45. He finished fourth in his heat in the 1/8 and failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Hill’s result at the 2022 Games goes along with a 14th place finish in PyeongChang in 2018 and an eight place finish at the Sochi 2014 Games.

His teammate Eliot Grondin had a much better day on the slopes. The 20-year-old Sainte-Marie, Que. native took home the silver medal, finishing just 0.02 seconds behind the gold medal time. It was Canada’s second snowboarding medal in Beijing.

Canada won four medals on day six of the Games. Jack Crawford won a bronze medal in alpine combined. Later in the day, Marion Thénault, Lewis Irving and Miha Fontaine performed well enough for a bronze medal in the mixed team aerials. Then it was Isabelle Weidemann who capped off a great day for Canada with a silver medal in the 5000-metre long-track speed skating event.

Brendan Shykora

