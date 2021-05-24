Vernon youth aces par-3 ninth hole at Hillview Golf Course

Nolan Jensen uses driver for milestone shot; earns glass, pin, Slurpee

Vernon’s Nolan Jensen (left) and playing partner Carson DeVries celebrate Jensen’s first-ever hole-in-one on the par 3 ninth at Hillview Golf Course Saturday, May 22. (Curt Jensen photo)

A round of golf Saturday, May 22, on the Meadow (front) nine at Hillview Golf Course was going well for Nolan Jensen.

He and playing partner Carson DeVries weren’t keeping score, just enjoying a fun round but missing their third playing partner Jayden Godsoe as the trio usually hit the executive course every Sunday together. However, with other things scheduled on the Victoria Day long weekend, Jensen and DeVries went out Saturday instead.

Jensen, a 12-year-old Grade 7 student at Beairsto Elementary, was the first to play on hole No. 9. The right-handed golfer stepped up to the tee box for his final drive of the day on the 220-yard par 3 with his driver in hand. He put his Titleist 4 ball on the tee and hit a majestic slice into the tall grass surrounding the green.

Or so he thought.

When the pair couldn’t find Jensen’s ball, it was DeVries who wandered up to the hole – located toward the front-right of the green – looked down and there, to he and Jensen’s surprise, was the ball.

Hole-in-one.

“We were in shock,” said Jensen, who has only been golfing for three years. “Neither of us saw the ball go into the hole. We seriously thought it had gone to the right and into the grass.”

Jensen’s father, (Culinary) Curt, was waiting for the boys to finish on the patio at Hillview which has a great view of the ninth green. But Curt didn’t see the ball go in either.

“I couldn’t understand why Nolan wasn’t hitting on the last green,” he laughed. “I asked him when he got off the green and he casually said, ‘I got a hole-in-one.’”

It was the first career ace for Jensen.

“I’ve been about five or 10 feet away before in one hit,” he said, casually.

From Hillview, Jensen received a glass and a pin for his accomplishment. Dad bought a round of Slurpees for the boys and him (though dad would spill his in his truck).

