Vernon SKY Volleyball club member Iseult Colclough is the winner of the Emily Dahl Foundation $5,000 scholarship. (Contributed)

Vernon SKY Volleyball club member Iseult Colclough is the winner of the Emily Dahl Foundation $5,000 scholarship. (Contributed)

Vernon volleyball club awards scholarship

Iseult Colclough of Vernon SKY Volleyball wins Emily Dahl Foundation bursary

She spent so many years with Vernon’s SKY Volleyball Club, benefiting from friendships, camaraderie and an atmosphere of caring, it seems natural that the Emily Dahl Foundation scholarship should go to a student who balanced high school years with a commitment to volleyball and teamwork at SKY.

That would be Iseult Colclough, who has played volleyball for seven years, six with SKY and also at W.L. Seaton Secondary.

Colclough is off to the University of Alberta in Edmonton to pursue a Bachelor of Science and Education to become a French immersion science teacher.

“SKY Volleyball has taught me to work hard, to respect others, and that being part of a team is a wonderful thing,” said Colclough.

The Emily Dahl Foundation was started at the Community Foundation North Okanagan as a way to keep an amazing young woman’s spirit of compassion, love, and generosity alive. Dahl took her own life in January 2019.

While Dahl will not be going off to university, many young people will and with that in mind, the Emily Dahl Foundation provides a $5,000 scholarship for a student graduating from the Vernon School District to pursue their post-secondary dreams.

“It is with excitement and happiness that the Emily Dahl Foundation awards its first major scholarship to Iseult Colclough,” said Dahl’s father, Sherman Dah.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation would like to send a reminder to all upcoming graduates and SKY volleyball players just like Iseult that If you live each day as if it were your last, someday, you’ll most certainly be right. This will remind you to follow your heart and don’t let anything drown out your inner voice.”

Colclough will be presented the award during the sold-out June 8 Fireside Chat with bestselling author of The Shack, Paul Young. For more information or to register for the online viewing, visit eventbrite.com.

READ MORE: $5K volleyball scholarship launched in honour of Vernon teen

READ MORE: Acclaimed author to talk mental health at Vernon event


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ScholarshipsVolleyball

Previous story
Kelowna product earns WHL award for most sportsmanlike player

Just Posted

Vernon SKY Volleyball club member Iseult Colclough is the winner of the Emily Dahl Foundation $5,000 scholarship. (Contributed)
Vernon volleyball club awards scholarship

Iseult Colclough of Vernon SKY Volleyball wins Emily Dahl Foundation bursary

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

Okanagan Regional Library branches in Vernon (pictured), Armstrong, Enderby and Peachland will receive programming funding after a donation from VantageOneCreditUnion. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Full STEAM ahead for Okanagan libraries thanks to donation

VantageOne Credit Union donates funds to be used for STEAM programming

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Most Read