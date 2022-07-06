Vernon tire company wheels out football game sponsorship

The first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian university pre-season game will be played Aug. 24 at GVAP

University of Calgary Dinos receiver Zack Smith (left), from Vernon, thanks Ryan Paulson of Kal Tire for the Vernon company coming on board as first-down (title) sponsor for the Kalamalka Bowl pre-season Canadian university football game Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Dinos will play the UBC Thunderbirds at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Kal Tire and the Kalamalka Bowl Society are pleased to announce the Vernon tire company has signed an agreement to be the First Down (Title) Sponsor for the 2022 Kalamalka Bowl between the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and the University of Calgary Dinos football teams.

Founded in 1953 and named after Kalamalka Lake, Kal Tire has grown into an international business, with more than 6,500 employees working in 19 countries.

Canada’s largest independent tire dealer and one of North America’s largest commercial tire dealers, Kal Tire has always been active in supporting the Vernon community.

“Kal Tire, the Kalamalka Bowl, it’s a great fit for us,” said company spokesperson Ryan Paulson. “Supporting community sport is part of our DNA so it really just lined up nicely with our core values, our heritage here in Vernon and we’re just excited for a really good game.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kal Tire to the Kalamalka Bowl,” added Sean Smith, society president. “The society and bowl game was created to promote amateur football in our country and to develop the highest possible standard of sportsmanship and citizenship.

“These young athletes are amazing individuals who pursue the toughest double major of all; full-time scholar and full-time athlete.”

Among the young athletes taking part in the game will be Smith’s son, former Vernon Panthers B.C. championship quarterback, and defensive back Zack Smith, now one of a handful of ex-Panthers suiting up for the Dinos. He can’t wait to return to the scene of past glories and play another game at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

“I’m really excited to get another opportunity to play a game on my home turf back in Vernon against UBC,” said Smith, 19, a third-year receiver for Calgary. “I’m just thankful to Kal Tire and the community for making this happen.”

The neutral-site Bowl game will be part of a two-day event promoting football in the area, with a youth skills camp taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 4-6 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP). This is open to all levels and all positions for minor football players aged 14 and under.

The camp includes a ticket to the Kalamalka Bowl game. Register now at vdmfa.ca.

A free family event called Huddle in the Park will take place Tuesday, Aug. 23. Fans can meet players from both teams starting at 6 p.m. at POLSON Park. Vernon-based band Cod Gone Wild will provide live music from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Silver Star Rotary will operate a concession onsite for the evening.

The Kalamalka Bowl football game will be played Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at GVAP. Tickets to the game can be purchased through the society’s website at kalbowl.com.

