Vernon tennis group serves up meeting

The Vernon Tennis Association is set to swing into a new season.

The association will hold its annual general meeting via Zoom due to COVID restrictions on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

You must pre-register for this meeting by responding to the VTA email – vtavernon@gmail.com – stating that you wish to attend. You will receive an invitation by email with the necessary information for you to join the Zoom AGM.

Attending the meeting is the best way to find out what is happening with the VTA and tennis in Vernon and area.

The VTA has plans to go ahead with programs this summer as it has been working with Tennis BC and Greater Vernon Parks and Recreation to make sure that COVID protocols are met while opportunities for outdoor tennis are being provided.

Graham Cooper will remain as VTA president and Jackie Labuhn will serve as membership and communications director.

The official opening of the VTA is Monday, April 19.

VTA memberships will be available on the association’s website (www.vernontennis.com) on Friday, April 16, after the AGM.

