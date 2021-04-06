The Vernon Tennis Association will serve up its new season starting April 19, right after the association’s anual general meeting on April 15. (VTA photo)

The Vernon Tennis Association will serve up its new season starting April 19, right after the association’s anual general meeting on April 15. (VTA photo)

Vernon tennis group serves up meeting

Vernon Tennis Association holds AGM April 15; plans call for summer programs to go ahead

The Vernon Tennis Association is set to swing into a new season.

The association will hold its annual general meeting via Zoom due to COVID restrictions on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

You must pre-register for this meeting by responding to the VTA email – vtavernon@gmail.com – stating that you wish to attend. You will receive an invitation by email with the necessary information for you to join the Zoom AGM.

Attending the meeting is the best way to find out what is happening with the VTA and tennis in Vernon and area.

The VTA has plans to go ahead with programs this summer as it has been working with Tennis BC and Greater Vernon Parks and Recreation to make sure that COVID protocols are met while opportunities for outdoor tennis are being provided.

Graham Cooper will remain as VTA president and Jackie Labuhn will serve as membership and communications director.

The official opening of the VTA is Monday, April 19.

VTA memberships will be available on the association’s website (www.vernontennis.com) on Friday, April 16, after the AGM.

READ MORE: Vernon Tennis Associaton’s fun tournament a blast

READ MORE: Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsTennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers slither past West Kelowna
Next story
NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

Just Posted

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More masks on order for Vernon schools

Vernon schools have already handed out 177,710 masks

Central Okanagan Public School administrative staff have moved quickly to respond to new guidelines requiring all students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask when in the classroom. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures at 7 Central Okanagan schools

Those individuals affected are self-isolating at home

The Vernon Tennis Association will serve up its new season starting April 19, right after the association’s anual general meeting on April 15. (VTA photo)
Vernon tennis group serves up meeting

Vernon Tennis Association holds AGM April 15; plans call for summer programs to go ahead

The next phase of Lakestone includes 57 units extending from Beacon Hill Drive. (District of Lake Country)
Lakestone develops more homes in Lake Country

Next phase include 57 unit in Beacon Hill Drive extension

The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ
Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

Phase one of ‘Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons’ will see 10 women engage in six land-based sessions, while others are invited to participate in six online sessions

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
WATCH: Penticton’s favourite goose has made a friend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)
B.C. woman shot while trying to help friend in mental health crisis

Fundraiser underway for Nanaimo’s Regina Hampson as she recovers from wounds to face and hand

Most Read