Vernon squad reaches pinnacle of soccer league

Vernon Kal Tire won the regular season in the Kelowna Men’s Soccer League’s 45+ Division, then added a third straight Playoff Cup championship with a 2-0 win over the runner-up Penticton Pinnacles in the final match. (Contributed)

The top two teams in the regular season met for the Kelowna Men’s Soccer League 45+ Playoff Cup championship.

After the final whistle, No. 1 Vernon Kal Tire had blanked No. 2 Penticton Pinnacles 2-0 to capture their third straight Cup title.

Kal Tire and the Pinnacles played a classic championship match. Vernon Lakers hockey legend Duane (Dewey) Dennis opened the scoring in the first half, heading in a ball off a beautiful delivery by Jeff (The Mailman) Nice.

Rookie centre midfielder and Man of the Match Mike Devine played his heart out and had several chances to score but missed the net.

“Mike made a massive difference in the mid-field with his youth, skill and fitness shining through,” said Nice.

The second Kal Tire goal came from a long ball from Jason Beck that was misjudged by the Penticton keeper and the ball bounced past him and into the net.

“Outstanding efforts by all Kal Tire players as they controlled the game and frustrated the Pinnacles,” said Nice.

It was a dominating season for the Tiremen.

They punched their ticket to the final with three games to play. John Orton captured the Golden Boot, scoring more goals in the season (13) than his teammates allowed (nine, counting league and playoffs). Kal Tire’s defence was solid all season with Beck, Damian Adams, Iain Butler, Graeme Magee, Rick Danyluk, Brian Arquilla and Mark Budgen holding the fort.

Keeper Stefan Depner earned the Golden Glove award with seven shutouts.

The team continues to improve and will have five new players joining the team in the 2022 season from the feeder Over 35 team. Kal Tire looks to dominate over the next decade.

The team would like to thank their sponsors for the season for their generous support: Kal Tire, Monashee Surveying, Mark Wasylk Dentistry and Mountain Pacific Environmental Consultants.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon teams split soccer championships with Kelowna sides

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local Sportssoccer