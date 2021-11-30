Vernon Panthers to host Kelowna in Interior football final

The Vernon Panthers senior varsity football team’s season will end on its home field, not B.C. Place Stadium.
The Cats will host the AAA Kelowna Owls Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park in the B.C. High School Football’s AA/AAA Interior/North championship.
The two-time reigning high school AA Subway Bowl champion Panthers were denied a chance to go for a three-peat in Vancouver when B.C. School Sports cancelled all provincial championships on Nov. 17 due to flooding in the province, and made regional championship finals instead.
The Panthers haven’t played since Nov. 20 when they travelled to Prince George and knocked off the North’s No. 1 seed, the Duchess Park Condors, 31-7.
The Owls advanced to the final with a 37-8 romp over the AA South Kamloops Titans in Kamloops Saturday, Nov. 27. The Titans were the No. 1 AA seed from the Interior, having upset the Panthers 7-6 in Vernon earlier this season.
