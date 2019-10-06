Vernon Panthers defender Jon Bielski (12) helps knock away a pass from a would-be Salmon Arm Golds receiver in Okanagan Senior Varsity Football AA League play Friday, Oct. 4, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The Panthers rolled past the Golds, 49-7. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm Golds

Defending BC Senior AA football champs begin league play with convincing 49-7 win at home

The Vernon Panthers opened Okanagan Senior Varsity High School Football League play with a convincing 49-7 win over the visiting Salmon Arm Golds Friday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Quarterback Zack Smith continued to light up opposing defences, accounting for seven total touchdowns for the defending provincial champs who are currently ranked No. 1 in the AA polls. Through the air, Smith completed passes to six different receivers, going 20 of 24 for 235 yards and five touchdowns. His favourite target, Caden Danbrook, was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns (40 and 21 yards each) and registered six6 catches for 107 yards.

Grade 11 tailback Ethan Greenan also hauled in two TDs while Trent Charlton had one. On the ground, Smith had six rushes for 64 yards, including a touchdown. However, he was outdone by Greenan, who totalled 85 yards filling in for starting tailback Matthew Reich.

“We moved the ball pretty well today and were very accurate in our passing game,” said VSS head coach Sean Smith. “Zack was on fire and our receivers were able to get separation today. However, we still had a lot of mental mistakes (penalties) that cost us. If we don’t clean that up soon, it is going to cost us a win.

“I was really happy for Greenan. It was his birthday and he was able to get two touchdowns and a pick.”

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers blank city rivals Fulton Maroons

The Panthers continued to limit opposing offences despite giving up a late touchdown. Zack Smith led the defence with two interceptions including a 90-yard pick-six while Liam Reid, Johnathan Bielski and Matthew Reich tied for the lead in tackles with three apiece.

Vernon get a week off before hosting the South Kamloops Titans Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at GVAP. The Titans won their league opener, 28-6, over the visiting Fulton Maroons (no details reported).

The Maroons will entertain Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies (bye week, 0-0) Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at GVAP.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

Just Posted

MADD to host candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The vigil will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

Royal Winnipeg Ballet School seeks next generation of dancers in Kelowna

The auditions will take place at the Canadian School of Ballet on Oct. 16

Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

Over 20 families attend challenge to celebrate breastfeeding over the weekend

Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

Kelowna Secondary’s Troy White won the award at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Crash outside Orchard Park parking lot slows traffic in Kelowna

No serious injuries yet reported

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

Jim Cotter will face Kelowna’s Jeff Richard at noon; men’s final at 3 p.m., women’s final at 4 p.m.

Train and SUV collide in Shuswap

Police and train personnel still on-scene; emergency crews have left

Most Read