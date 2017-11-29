Vernon golfers swing out record year

Players still in the game at local golf course

The grass is green, so the game is still on.

Golfers in Vernon are still enjoying the game in the final few days of November, and are expected to still be swinging into December.

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club is the only course still taking tee times in the North Okanagan. In fact, both the executive and championship courses are open at Spall.

“The last two weeks have been awesome,” said Spall head pro Myles Johnson. “We’re definitely setting some records for sure.”

Usually the fairways are closed by Remembrance Day, but this year is unprecedented.

“For the last 20 years we’ve been within a day or so of Remembrance Day,” said Johnson. “Last year we stayed open a little bit later. From what I know from all the guys who have been here longer than me this is the longest they can remember the course being open for.”

And while some players have retired their clubs for the season, many have been finding their way for a few more rounds at Spall.

“Last Saturday we had close to 110 golfers,” said Johnson, adding that aside from one in Kelowna and one in Kamloops, you have to go to Penticton to hit the links. “There’s days in September we don’t get that because the weather sucks.”

But with possible flurries in the forecast for Thursday, Johnson isn’t sure how long this record streak will last for.

“We’ll just play it day by day, it would be really cool to be open in December!”

Environment Canada is forecasting ran showers or flurries Thursday with high of 3 and low of zero. Rain is expected to continue Friday and Saturday with the return of sun Sunday through Tuesday.

But as long as the frost melts early enough in the day for players to get a round in before it gets dark, Spall will still be open.

And it’s good news for the course, and players, who endured a tough year of floods, fires and smoke.



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.