Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Western Canada’s largest football tourney to draw hundreds

Western Canada’s best Australian footballers will converge on Kelowna’s Rutland Sportsfield Saturday, June 8.

Men’s and women’s teams from Alberta and British Columbia will compete at the 14th edition of the Kelowna Cup with the Vernon Roosters and Penticton Bombers Australian Football Clubs teaming up to represent Okanagan.

Played on an oval twice the size of a football field, players run, kick and handball (like an underarm volleyball serve) the football attempting to kick it through the middle two of four posts.

Often mistaken for rugby, the sport of Australian football can be a bit confusing for newcomers, but Vernon Roosters’ Max Peterson said Canadians were falling in love with the sport across the country.

See: Aussie rules players sought

“It may look chaotic, but it’s beautiful when you understand it,” Peterson said.

“It has the conditioning of soccer, toughness and speed of hockey, physicality of football and the camaraderie of rugby.

“Everybody brings something different to the game.”

Often seen on the highlights packages with players jumping on each other’s shoulder to catch the ball, the sport has seen considerable growth in Canada.

The Vernon Roosters have been Okanagan’s sole representative of the sport until the formation of the Penticton Bombers earlier this year.

Penticton player James Smirle said both teams were actively recruiting Canadians.

“Come down to the tournament and check out the sport,” Smirle said.

Also happening this weekend: Okanagan Potters Association Show

“It’s a great spectator sport for anybody who wants to watch, but it’s even greater for those who want to strap on the boots and give it a go.”

If you would like to try Australian football contact vernonroosters@gmail.com or pentictonbombers@hotmail.com

For more information on the Kelowna Cup visit: facebook.com/events/394665467797212/

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Just Posted

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Mix and mingle with members before the Opera season begins later this month

Woman backed over by husband in Kelowna mobile home park

In a suspected domestic incident, a woman was hit by her husband’s van

A Kelowna man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

Four pro comedians join local talent at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge June 14 and 15

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Safeway to rebrand several stores as FreshCo

Parent company announces six Safeways are closing and being turned into FreshCo Store

Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Falkland

Second fire in region in one day

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Salmon Arm’s MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to add glitter to MTV movie awards

Shuswap entrepreneur invited to Beverley Hills to showcase Canadian creation

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Downtown Okanagan eatery adds parklet space

New outside addition hoards metered vehicle space outside Vernon business

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

Most Read