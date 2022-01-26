UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)

UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

After being postponed early in January, the UBCO department of athletics and recreation announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that six UBCO Heat volleyball games have been rescheduled.

The women’s missed out on two games last weekend (Jan. 21 and 22) against the Trinity Western Spartans. They have been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in Langley.

Both the women and the men had two games each postponed on Jan. 14 and 15 against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades. All four games have been pushed back to Sunday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 21. On Sunday, the men will play at 4 p.m. followed by the women at 6 p.m. Monday’s game times are 1 p.m. for the men and 3 p.m. for the women. This will mark a stretch of four games in four days for both Heat teams.

Every single UBCO Heat is available to watch at Canadawest.tv.

