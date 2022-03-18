UBCO volleyball player/Kelowna native wins Canada West Rookie of the Year

UBCO Heat women’s volleyball middle Madelyn Hettinga has been named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

Hettinga led all rookies in the conference with a .350 hitting percentage, which is the second-highest in team history. The Kelowna native appeared in 12 games and averaged 1.68 kills and 0.72 blocks per set. She finished the season with 79 kills, 12 service aces, 20 digs, and 34 blocks, averaging 2.3 points per set.

“Madelyn displays incredible athletic ability and is an extremely explosive athlete,” said Heat Head Coach Steve Manuel. “I appreciate her thoughtful approach to competition and the team as a whole. Madelyn showed her abilities this season and I believe that she has all the tools to be one of the top athletes in U SPORTS women’s volleyball.”

Hettinga is the second member of the women’s volleyball team to take home this award, as teammate Amaya Perry won it in the 2019-2020 season.

The former Kelowna Secondary Owl is studying human kinetics.

