UBCO basketball splits, men’s volleyball falls short and Chiefs win on Friday night

Friday night was a busy one for Kelowna sports as multiple UBC Okanagan teams, as well as the Chiefs, were in action. Here’s a recap of how it all went down:

UBCO Heat

In a huge 82-65 win for the women’s basketball team, Kelsey Falk was the star as she dropped 12 of her team-high 20 points in the third quarter. She also collected eight rebounds. Guard Surprise Munie added 16 points while Alessia Brutto had 11 off the bench. It was the team’s second straight win over the UNBC Timberwolves. With the win, the women climbed back to .500 with a 6-6 record.

In their first game of the new year, the men’s basketball team lost in a heartbreaker to UNBC, 79-77. The Heat were up by five with 50 seconds left to play but the Timberwolves pulled off a four-point play to get within one. After a UBCO turnover, Spencer Ledoux knocked down a buzzer-beater three to complete the come-from-behind victory for UNBC. Third-year guard Gus Goerzen finished with a team-high 21 points for the Heat.

Both the women and men take on UNBC again tonight (Jan. 22) at The Furnace (UBCO Gymnasium). The women look to make it three wins in a row when they tip-off at 4 p.m., while the men start at 6 p.m.

Down in Langley, the men’s volleyball team just fell short in an outstanding effort against the U SPORTS No. 1-ranked Trinity Western Spartans. After being down two sets, they fought back to win the next two, forcing a fifth set. Ultimately, they fell in the last set 15-11. With the loss, the men fell to 4-3 on the season. Both teams hit the court again tonight at 6 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

In a back-and-forth game, the Chiefs defeated the North Okanagan Knights 4-3.

After being down 2-0 in the first period, Kelowna stormed back with three goals by Alex Edwards, Ty Marchant and Levi Lamotte to lead 3-2 after two.

In the third frame, Ty McNaughton scored his second marker of the game for the Knights to tie the game at three. One minute later, however, Nick Morin scored the eventual game-winning goal. It was his sixth of the season.

Kelowna put pressure on Knights goaltender Gabriel Murrells-Allaway all night long as he made 51 saves in the loss. These two teams finish their home-and-home series tonight at the Nor-Val Centre in Armstrong.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

