The Heat’s Corbin Beauchemin looks for the ball against the University of Victoria in their 3-2 win over the Vikes on Aug. 31. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBC Okanagan Heat player tagged as league’s 3rd star of the week

Forward Corbin Beauchemin earned the Canada West accolade after week two of the season

A UBC Okanagan player is being recognized by the league after the Heat’s historic two wins in men’s soccer.

Corbin Beauchemin led the Heat to two wins over last weekend with tight wins over UVic and a first-ever Canada West victory over the No. 5 ranked UBC Thunderbirds.

The fourth-year forward scored two goals in the 3-2 win over the Vikes and played a full 90 minutes in the defensively-driven 2-0 win over the T-Birds.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men's soccer

READ MORE: Kelowna dragon boater cruises to 7 gold medals at world championships

The Heat stand atop their division with a 3-1-0 record and look to continue their early season success in their first road games of the season this weekend.

UBC Okanagan will play the UFV Cascades and Trinity Western Spartans before returning to their home pitch on Sept. 13.

