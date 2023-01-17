(Zach Delaney/Capital News)

(Zach Delaney/Capital News)

Top Kelowna golf course tees off with new ownership

Tower Ranch sold to Okanagan-based company

Tower Ranch Golf Club has come under new management.

Kelowna’s most prestigious spot to hit the links has been sold to Durali Properties, an Okanagan-based company with multiple hospitality listings in its portfolio in the region.

It also owns another Kelowna course, namely Sunset Ranch.

The Tower Ranch course ranked as the top track in Kelowna for the sixth year in a row by SCOREGolf Magazine in 2022, and in the top 100 in Canada.

READ MORE: Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club ranked first in Kelowna golf courses

Durali bought the business from Carrington Group of Companies, which owns property in Kelowna, Edmonton and Red Deer.

Carrington CEO Dan Slaven said they are “thankful for the time (they) have owned and operated Tower Ranch, (and) wish Durali Properties all the best in their future operations.”

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer starts year with tournament win in Arizona

City of KelownaGolfSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: ‘Legend’ not too strong a word for Gino, an all-time Canuck

Just Posted

Shelter costs in Kelowna only differ by $78/month between renters and owners. (@khzny/Twitter)
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canada

Anti-COVID mandate protesters at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna Jan. 29, 2022 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)
Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver