Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is once again hosting the Okanagan Cup’s ski races in March 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Teck Okanagan Cup ski races returning to Nickel Plate Nordic Centre near Penticton

The season’s final regional cross-country event kicks off March 12

A couple hundred cross-country skiers will be racing at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre next week in the final Okanagan Teck Cup.

Skiers from across the region, aged seven and up, are returning to the Nordic Centre, 45 minutes southwest of Penticton for the competition’s final regional cross-country event, beginning on March 12.

The event will be the third and final Okanagan Teck Cup this season, with hills in Revelstoke and Kamloops hosting the first two in December and January, respectively.

“Last year, racers enjoyed sunny skies and the return of racing competition at Nickel Plate with strong races from all age groups,” the centre’s race committee said in a press release. “This year, a slightly modified course will maintain the challenging high alpine technical terrain that Nickel Plate is known for.”

At 11 a.m. on March 12, racers will compete in a mass free-start technique event, starting with the U8 age group and finishing with the U20 category.

In previous years, skiers who finish in the top three of their respective age groups were awarded medals.

Awards and prizes from local sponsors will be given out after races have concluded.

People can sign up for the races here.

The event is sanctioned by Cross Country BC and welcomed more than 200 skiers to Nickel Plate in March 2022.

The hill’s elevation of 1,800 metres has remained a selling point for tournament organizers across the province.

Canada’s Para-Nordic Team trained at the site ahead of the 2022 Beijing-hosted Paralympics.

It is located 6.5 kilometres past the Apex Mountain Resort.

