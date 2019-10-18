Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

The Sun visit the Westshore Rebels in the final game of the season on Sunday

Ten weeks of British Columbia Football League regular season action will conclude when the Okanagan Sun play this weekend.

The Sun have clinched a playoff spot but depending on the result of their last regular season game Sunday, the team will finish third or fourth.

The Sun will visit the Westshore Rebels Sunday afternoon, a team that bested them 16-13 in August.

The culmination of 10 weeks, wins and losses and team growth will be put to the test when the Sun enter the playoffs, regardless of which position they end up in an who they face.

Head coach Jamie Boreham said the team has come a long way since their first game on Aug. 3.

“I really think it’s just the experience and the guys growing together,” said Boreham.

“Week by week, we’ve seen that growth and we’ve been in close games and sometimes it takes longer to gel that you’d like to expect.

“Guys are starting to learn from the losses and the experiences and just carry on the little things that have won games.”

It was Boreham’s first year as head coach of the Sun, coupled with 75 per cent new coaching staff and a roster featuring 60 per cent either first-year or new Sun players.

With a 5-4 record going into Sunday’s match, it hasn’t been the ideal season for the Sun who struggled to consistently maintain a desired level of execution.

A 38-9 win here, a 44-9 loss there and a 19-14 win at their last home game highlight the inconsistencies from the season.

But with the playoffs comes a new slate.

With a win on Sunday, the Sun will get a rematch with the Rebels the following week for a chance to advance to the conference final.

A loss will mean a semifinal meeting with the Langley Rams, who went 2-0 against the Sun this season, outscoring the Okanagan squad by a total of 58-19.

As the regular season sets for the Sun this weekend, the upcoming playoff battle and a chance for the league championship will rise.

