The “Sicamooses” were one of the wildly-dressed teams who competed in the 2020 snow-pitch tournament in Sicamous’ Finlayson Park. (Clancy Whiteside - Eagle Valley News)

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Softball isn’t just a summer sport.

That much was obvious as costume-clad competitors rounded the bases for the 2020 iteration of the annual snowpitch tournament. The annual deep-snow sporting event returned to Sicamous’ Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Read More: House show in Sicamous a country cure for the winter blues

Read More: Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

Players dressed in a variety of creative uniforms with themes. Pirates, Mario Kart characters and ‘Sicamooses’ had to contend with some of the deepest snow the tournament has ever seen in order to make it over home plate.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna secondary basketballer nominated for Canada-wide All Canadian Games
Next story
After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

Just Posted

Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve the Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Unplug and Play Literacy Week returns in late January

The event sponsored by Interior Savings encourages everyone young and old to unplug from screentime

Video: Monster Truck Chaos takes over Prospera Place in Kelowna

Performing at the shows were Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

Investigation into highway barriers between Summerland and Peachland

Petition to install barriers garners nearly 15,000 signatures in just days

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Most Read