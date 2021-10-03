Sicamous Eagles topple North Okanagan Knights

A second-period goal from Paison Butler midway through the frame turned out to be the game-winner as the Sicamous Eagles won their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener, 3-1, over the North Okanagan Knights at the Sicamous Recreation Centre Saturday, Oct. 2.
Hayden Fast opened the scoring for the home team with an unassisted marker at 5:57 of the first period. The lead was short-lived as Tyler Burke tied the contest for the Knights less than three minutes later.
Kingsley Brockett added the insurance marker for the Eagles into an empty net at 18:46 of the third period.
Gage Reimer picked up the win in goal for Sicamous, making 29 saves while Jake Dubinsky stopped 31 shots in a losing effort for the Knights, who were playing their only game of opening weekend.
h
The Knights will play their home opener at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.