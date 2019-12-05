Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Junior B hockey teams faced off in Summerland on Dec. 5

The Summerland Steam lost to the Sicamous Eagles in a 5-4 overtime decision at the Summerland Arena on Tuesday evening.

Summerland had a strong start, dominating the first period with two goals.

Levi Carter opened scoring for the Steam with a goal at 17:55. He was assisted by Lane French and Cody Swan.

At 0:40, French added a goal, assisted by Justin Swan and Cody Swan.

In the second period, the Eagles soared.

Adam Power scored at 16:02, with assists by Trevor Ebeling and Caleb Goncalves.

Zack Cooper then added a goal for the Steam at 12:06, assisted by Gavyn Entzminger.

The Eagles responded with three unanswered goals.

At 7:50, Brayden Haskill scored on a power play, with Owen Spannier assisting.

Goncalves added a goal at 7:19, with assists by Adam Power and Kale Wareham.

Cole Nisse scored on a power play with 39 seconds remaining in the second period. Malik Kaddoura and Jaxon Danilec assisted.

In the third period, Cody Swan scored at 13:51 to tie the game. Tyson Conroy and Entzminger asssted.

The deciding goal came at 2:29 in overtime, when Jaxon Danilec of the Eagles scored an unassisted goal for the win.

The Steam are in third place in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Bill Ohlhausen Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The team has a record of 11 wins, 13 losses and four overtime losses in regular season action.

This weekend, the Steam will play two home games.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the team will host the Kamloops Storm and on Saturday, Dec. 7, Summerland will host the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP search for two alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the crimes is encouraged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

Overdose deaths down nearly 50 per cent in Kelowna in past year

In 2019, there were 27 illicit overdose deaths in Kelowna, down from 55 deaths

Ride-share electric scooters hit the streets of Kelowna in 2020

Loop is an electric scooter sharing service headquartered in Vancouver

Petition started to change location of selected homeless shelter in West Kelowna

The city, province and BC Housing selected a site on Stevens Road for a 40-bed temporary shelter

Free weekend parking in downtown Kelowna starts Saturday

Take advantage of free parking every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Junior B hockey teams faced off in Summerland on Dec. 5

Snowfall warning for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors to receive pay increase

Increase of 11.9 per cent to offset changes to taxation for elected officials

Most Read