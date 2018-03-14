Erik Gudbranson, a native of Orleans, Ont., has played 52 games this season with the Vancouver Canucks. (@Canucks/Twitter)

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after he was hurt during a Nov. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 26-year-old has missed 12 games so far, the team said on Twitter, with a statement from head coach Travis Green: “Guddy’s been playing through it and I know he didn’t want to end his season, but it’s best for him long term.”

Gudbranson has five points in 52 games played this season with 35 penalty minutes and a minus seven rating. He signed a three-year contract extension on Feb. 20.

Vancouver currently has eight skaters on the injured reserve.

See: Gudbranson signs three-year contract extension.

Previous story
Ok Rockets battle Giants in opening round

Just Posted

Ministry review: No way to prevent 2017 spring flooding

Report cites need for better forecasting models and snowpack data collection

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Sicamous site of attempt to contact aliens

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

‘We will not be pushed around,’ says BC Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Most Read