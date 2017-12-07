Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa (right) was third on Thursday in Val Thorens, France.

Serwa on the podium in France

Kelowna ski cross racer third in first World Cup ski cross race of season

Kelsey Serwa is back on the World Cup ski cross podium.

Coming off her third major knee operation in five years, the 28-year-old from Kelowna won the bronze medal Thursday at the opening race of the season in Val Thorens, France.

Serwa was seventh in qualifying in France, then took second place in the quarterfinal and semifinal runs.

In the final, Serwa placed third behind gold medalist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and runner-up Heidi Zacher of Germany

Serwa missed most of the 2016-17 season when she injured her knee in training last December.

Serwa has twice won gold at the X Games and was a silver medalist at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

The Canadian team will race once again on Saturday in Val Thorens, before heading to Arosa, Switzerland for races on Monday and Tuesday.

Previous story
Junior B hockey players will require full face protection

Just Posted

Randy Bachman to headline Rock the Lake

Kelowna rock concert keeps on growing in its third year

New child-care spaces coming to Lake Country

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving funding through the provincial government

Flag person struck by car dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Transit recommendations presented to Lake Country council

The proposed plan listed recommendations for service in the district

Fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Violence against women an issue in Kelowna

A list of names of about 80 women was read during the annual Kelowna candlelight vigil

Fuhr: Criticism of Ottawa’s Canada 150 rink ‘more Scrooge than squander’

Kelowna-Lake Country MP defends the controversial federally-funded ice-rink on Parliament Hill

BAIT car traps set for holiday thieves

Police look to stop potential thieves with BAIT cars

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

RCMP on the hunt after teen grabbed in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are asking for your help locating a suspicious man

$66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb

A new gondola and high-speed chairlifts will be ready for the 2018/19 season

Moose strolls through Penticton neighbourhood

A Penticton resident waiting for a bus was greated by a large creature on Wednesday

B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

Baldwin tells PMO, Liberals that prime minister did not follow ‘protocols and procedures’

B.C. patients wait more than 26 weeks for medical care: report

New report shows wait times have increased for fifth year in a row

Most Read