Former Vancouver Canucks forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin in Penticton with Barley Mill Brew Pub’s Kori Iceton. (Instagram- Barley Mill Pub)

Sedin twins spotted in Penticton ahead of Canucks’ Young Stars Classic

The preseason tournament features the Flames, Oilers, Jets and Canucks kicks off Friday afternoon

Some Hall of Fame pedigree has arrived in Penticton ahead of an annual NHL preseason tradition.

Longtime Vancouver Canucks duo and 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees Daniel and Henrik Sedin were spotted in the Peach City by a local businesswoman Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Kori Iceton from the Barley Mill Brew Pub captured a photo with the twins, just one day before the official start of the Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Featuring top prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Canucks, the tournament will see a total of six games played from Friday to Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It’s been three years since the Young Stars Classic was played in Penticton.

The Sedins played 17 years with the Canucks, putting a wrap on their Hall of Fame careers in 2018. Combining for more than 2,000 career points, the Swedish-born forwards were selected No. 2 and No. 3 overall in the 1999 NHL Draft.

The Young Stars Classic kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. when the prospects from the Jets meet those from the Oilers. Vancouver’s first game of the showcase is set for later that night at 7:30 p.m. when they battle their Albertan foes from Calgary.

An official event program can be found in the Sept. 14 print edition of the Penticton Western News.

The South Okanagan city first played host to the event in 2010.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks play host to NHL young stars in Penticton this weekend

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

OkanaganPentictonvancouver canucks

