The wreckage of a fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. Saskatchewan's Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to change his government's plan to introduce its spring budget on the anniversary of the collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Saskatchewan urged to move budget day away from anniversary of Broncos crash

Provincial government will not change April 6 date after opposition MLA calls it insensitive

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government will not change its plan to table the spring budget on the same day as the anniversary of the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash.

Sixteen people were killed and thirteen were injured when a semi-truck ran a stop sign at a rural intersection and hurtled into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus on April 6, 2018.

An inexperienced truck driver was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to causing the crash.

NDP finance critic Trent Wotherspoon says one victim’s family has expressed concern to him that the Saskatchewan Party’s plan to introduce its budget on April 6 is insensitive.

Moe says his government will not move the date and plans to place hockey sticks outside the legislative assembly to remember everyone affected by the collision.

The premier says Finance Minister Donna Harpauer represents the Humboldt area and understands the weight of the tragedy on those in the community.

— Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish Nordic skiing world championships
Next story
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Just Posted

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
More action required in fight against overdose crisis: Vernon councillor

Coun. Kelly Fehr’s notice of motion calls on Ottawa for pan-Canadian plan

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (Contributed)
Kelowna Canada Day killing trial continues with video evidence

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are each charged with manslaughter

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP offers apology to Kelowna Pride Society for ‘misstep’

The apology comes following the launch of the Kelowna Safe Place Program

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Woman reported missing found safe

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19

Grade 3 students William Barsaleau (left) and Tyson Liefke take control of a water blaster during a Beairsto Elementary School class trip to the Polson Park spray park Friday. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Demolition of Vernon spray park sparks call for new facility, fast

Pressure to get new park, at Lakeview, in place before summer as Polson Park facility is a public health concern

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A small claims decision regarding the actions of a boat owner whose boat was moored at Captain’s Cove marina during a fire on July 27, 2020, favoured the boat owner. (David Konynenbelt photo)
Boat owner victorious in claim centered around marina fire in the Shuswap

Small claims decision stated Captain’s Cove marina near Canoe did not provide evidence of allegations

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing near Clinton for 17 days reunited with owner

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Most Read